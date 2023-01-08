BVB captain Marco Reus has media reports of an alleged interest from Al-Nassr FC commented on his commitment. “I have an advisor for that, to sort these things out. For me it’s just important that I stay fit as a fiddle. We’ll see the rest in the future,” said the 33-year-old national player, who has recovered from an ankle injury, on Sunday evening at the Bundesliga club’s training camp in Marbella.

The English newspaper “Daily Mail” had previously reported that the new club from Cristiano Ronaldo from Saudi Arabia is planning another transfer coup and wants to sign the 33-year-old from Dortmund. Reus consultant Dirk Lever reacted calmly to this speculation in the “Bild am Sonntag”: “It is quite normal for other clubs to be interested in a player like Marco, whose contract expires in six months.”

The BVB managers around sports director Sebastian Kehl had announced that they would meet at the beginning of the year to talk about further cooperation. “I’m very happy to be healthy again and to be in my best condition for the second half of the season. That’s what we need to focus on,” commented Reus.

Because of his injured ankle, he had to withdraw from the World Cup in Qatar. According to Reus, he is currently well on the way back to the squad: “I feel good and have taken part in all units so far.” (dpa)