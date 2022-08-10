Football | They want to bring the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar a day earlier

The opening ceremony of the Games would already be held on Sunday instead of Monday.

10.8. 18:11

in Qatar the opening game of the men’s World Cup in November-December is planned to be brought forward by a day. Tells about it The Guardian magazine on its website.

The original idea was that the host nation would play their first match on the opening day, Monday, November 21, against Ecuador. The opening ceremonies would have been held before the match, but it would have been only the third match of the day and of the games.

In the new plan, Qatar and Ecuador would already meet on Sunday evening and the opening ceremony would also be held then.

The proposal is to be voted on this week. The purpose is to ensure that the additional cost of the late change is reimbursed to supporters traveling to the game. A detailed plan for compensation has not been announced so far.

The World Cup final will be played on December 18.