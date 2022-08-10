Video: terrifying fainting of a young cyclist in the women’s Vuelta a Colombia 2022

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The cyclist Luisa Rojas, in the women’s Vuelta a Colombia 2022.
The cyclist Luisa Rojas, in the women's Vuelta a Colombia 2022.
‘I couldn’t see, I didn’t feel my face or my arms, I couldn’t get air…’, says Luisa Rojas, affected.
August 10, 2022, 10:11 AM
The 112 kilometers that made up the first stage of the Vuelta a Colombia, which ran between Sopó and Tunja, were marked by intense rain, several cuts and serious falls.
During the three hours and 13 minutes that the day lasted, in which the experienced Diana Peñuela won, the most agonizing image was starred by the 20-year-old cyclist from Cucuta, Luis Rojas.
The runner, from the Guerreras del Norte-Manzur-Indenorte-IMRD team, suffered a serious fainting at Alto de Ventaquemada.
The video and the account of what happened shock cycling fans.
‘I didn’t see, I didn’t feel the face or the arms’
Through a video on social networks, the runner shared the shocking images of her fainting with a meaningful story.
“I couldn’t see, I didn’t feel my face or my arms, I couldn’t breathe”says input.
“My coach, the race judge and an ambulance helped me. I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t see either, it was horrible despair”, the rider remarks in her narration.
“Seeing the images is hard. This sport is very hard. It’s hard to know that you prepare for a long time for a race and, for things that you can’t control, you have to retire. That’s the sport. I’m still young. And I know that this will not be my last Vuelta a Colombia. We will see each other next year”, concludes Rojas.
August 10, 2022, 10:11 AM
