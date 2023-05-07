“He was 73 years in the service of the crown, a complementary service. From today he will be at the service of his people, this time permanently. He swore it to himself, before God, before his people. And Camilla will serve the Monarchy with dignity and honor”. This is what Federico Gargallo of Castel Lentini Priolo, historian, descendant of the founder of the classical representations of Syracuse, told Adnkronos on the coronation of Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Savoy family, although related to the Windsors – Mountbattens, did not receive any invitations to the coronation of Charles III and Camilla, like many other representatives of the Royal families. “Anyone who flees, as happened to Vittorio Emanuele III – continued Federico Gargallo convinced – has no right to be invited”.