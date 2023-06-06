More parks and trees, less airbnb. The French capital wants nature and less crowds and concrete. Paris must become a liveable city again for its own inhabitants.

New parks and trees will be planted on a large scale in the coming decades. There will be more bike paths. The number of airbnb’s and ‘dark stores’ for grocery couriers will be limited. In the busy and touristic district of Montmartre, quite a few streets will be pedestrianised.

“Families must feel at home again in Paris,” said councilor Emmanuel Grégoire. New homes are given priority over new offices. There will be more social housing, even around the very expensive Champs-Élysées.

The measures are contained in the new zoning plan (PLU) for the French capital, which will be discussed in the city council from Monday. It counts almost 3000 pages and lays down all the rules for urban design and building plans for the coming decades.

Adapt to climate change

The plan is primarily a response to climate change. "The city has to adapt to the rising temperatures," said mayor Anne Hidalgo earlier. New ecological requirements will be imposed on buildings, the residents will soon have to be able to withstand a heat wave without any problems.

And in 2050, Paris must be officially CO2 neutral. “It is the first urban zoning plan in the world to adopt the recommendations of the climate summit in Paris,” says alderman Grégoire.

Traffic jam on the ring road near Paris.



Ban air conditioners

Symbolic – because of the rising temperatures – is that the municipality wants to ban private air conditioning units. Residents and companies must use the collective facilities for heating and cold air.

Much attention is paid to the planting of the city in the plan. In 2040, every Parisian should have about 10 square meters of greenery, as recommended by the World Health Organization. Now that is only 5.8 square meters in Paris. A 25-hectare urban park will be built in the north of Paris. Ten new parks will be spread across the city. Trees are being planted en masse along the ring road of Paris. The felling of existing trees is strongly restricted.

Shops everywhere within fifteen minutes

Paris also embraces the concept of ‘quarter districts’. In districts, all important facilities – such as shops and government services – must be accessible within 15 minutes. “In this way you protect the neighborhood shops and people have to travel less with polluting transport,” the city council reports. Partly for this reason, the further expansion of the number of cycle paths is prominent in the plans.

Urban districts must also be ‘returned’ to the residents. That is why there will be a ban on the so-called dark stores and dark kitchens, which often cause long queues of delivery scooters in residential areas. In certain districts, renting offices or homes to tourists, such as via Airbnb, is also prohibited. This has taken off enormously in recent years, so that in some streets there are now more tourists with suitcases than residents with their daily shopping.

More social housing

Paris is going to invest heavily in affordable housing. In the past, many young families were forced to leave Paris because house prices (rental and purchase) could no longer be afforded. That is why there is more social housing. For example, the college of mayor and aldermen points to the two social housing buildings that were recently opened within walking distance of the Champs-Élysées and even close to the presidential palace, the Élysée.

The left-wing city council has been negotiating hard in recent months to agree on the measures. Together they have a majority. The opposition is critical. For example, there would be too much attention for residents and too little for the development of companies and the local economy. There are also questions about the financial underpinning of all ambitious plans.

As of today, the city council will consider the zoning plan. Advisory bodies will then be consulted and a public participation procedure will follow. Only in the second half of 2024 can the zoning plan officially come into effect.