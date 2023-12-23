Sweden | The gift wish of Queen Silvia, who is turning 80, is related to Ukrainian children

The Queen of Sweden is celebrating her 80th birthday and wishes for a gift of charity for the children of Ukraine.

Swedish queen Silvia turns 80 on Saturday.

As a gift, the queen hopes for only one thing in the first place: that people would think about the Ukrainian children who suffered in the war of aggression against Russia, and possibly donate aid to the children.

The Swedish royal house tellsthat the queen has started under her birthday Världens barn campaign together with the charity Radiohjälpet.

Donations made in the Queen's name are sent to Ukrainian organizations that work in the country for children suffering from mental health problems.

Queen Silvia founded a foundation called World Childhood in 1999.

Silvia Sommerlath was born in Heidelberg, Germany in 1943. His father was German and his mother Brazilian.

Her future husband Kaarle Kustaan she met at the age of 29 in Germany at the Munich Olympics in 1972. The couple married four years later.

Over the years court experts have saidthat the queen's casualness and friendliness have been of great importance to the stable popularity of the royal family in Sweden.

“He has created his own trademark. No one says king and queen, but king and Silvia,” said the court expert Stan Hedman In an interview with Dagens Nyheter on the Queen's 75th birthday in 2018.

The Queen has worked with charity. He has founded, for example, the World Childhood Foundation, which helps children, the Silviahemmet Foundation, which works with people with dementia, and the Mentor Foundation, which supports young people's self-esteem and fights against drugs.

Sweden's King Karle XVI Kustaa and Silvia announced their engagement in March 1976.

Queen Silvia and King Karle XVI Kustaa hosted the state visit of President Sauli Niinistö and Jenni Haukio in Stockholm last year.

Swedish King Karle XVI Kustaa celebrated his 50th year in power this year. Silvia has been queen for 47 years.

Aftonbladet according to the Queen will celebrate her birthday on Saturday at Drottningholm Castle in a private dinner event.

Correction at 3:16 p.m.: In two places, the name of King Karle XVI Kustaa was incorrectly written as Karle XIV Kustaa.