Anna Tamminen kept a clean sheet as Hammarby beat Djurgården.

Finland the goalkeeper of the women’s national football team, or Helmarie Anna Tamminen was one of the stars of his club team Hammarby in the local match against Djurgården.

Tamminen, 28, kept a clean sheet as Hammarby beat their Danish defender in the Stockholm Derby by Simone Boye Sørensen by hitting 1–0.

“I had more work today than earlier this season. It’s mentally difficult to play with one player underpowered and defend low, which we’re not used to,” Tamminen summed up the match Fotbollskanalen in the interview.

Underpowered, Tamminen gestured Madeleine Janogyn to drive out. The Swedish striker was looking at a red card in the 65th minute of the match.

“They got a lot of balls into the box, but we defended hard. A 1-0 win in the derby is the best,” Tamminen said.

Finnish guard teammates did not spare their words after the match when praising this.

“He played really well and is a real goddamn wall,” midfielder Julia Roddar said.

“He is absolutely fantastic. We know he’s a really good goalkeeper, but I don’t know if he always gets enough credit for what he does,” goal scorer Boye Sørensen said.

Hammarby has started Damallsvenskan excellently. They have won all five of their matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two.

Tamminen, who debuted in the A national team in October 2018, has played nine matches in Helmarei.