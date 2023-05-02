“RV”: Ukrainian Armed Forces are retreating deeper into the ruins of the private sector in Maryinka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) are retreating deeper into the ruins of the private sector of the city of Marinka as a result of the active actions of the Russian army. This is reported Telegram– the channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”) with reference to the data of Ukrainian military analysts.

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia have occupied the main part of the city and are carrying out attacks in two directions from the territory of the tire repair plant and the Agroresurs enterprise, the report says.

It also became known about the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the western outskirts of the city, mainly to the ruins of the private sector.

On April 27, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, announced that all positions of the Ukrainian army in Maryinka were under the fire control of the Russian Armed Forces. He added that Russian soldiers “see everything” and try to destroy enemy forces whenever possible.