Football suspended in Uruguay after the death of Juan Manuel Izquierdo, player of Nacional: there are five days of national mourning

There is mourning in South American football for the unfortunate death of the player Juan Izquierdowho fought for his life for five days in a hospital in Sao Paulo (Brazil) and passed away on the night of Tuesday, August 27.

The 27-year-old player collapsed in the middle of a match between Sao Paulo and his team, the National of Uruguay, after entering the meeting of Libertadores Cup from the substitutes’ bench.

Juan Izquierdo died in Brazil

Left He was rushed to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital from the city of São Paulo, where he arrived, he was admitted with a “cardiac arrest” and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. The medical reports from the clinic were not encouraging, until his unfortunate death was confirmed.

“The Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital regrets to announce the death of Juan Manuel Izquierdo, who passed away on Tuesday, August 27, at 9:38 p.m. local time, as a result of brain death following a cardiorespiratory arrest associated with arrhythmia,” the medical center said in an official statement.

National of Uruguay He regretted the unfortunate news of the death of his footballer, who 10 years ago had already been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

“With the deepest pain and shock in our hearts, the National Club Football announces the death of our beloved player John Left. We express our