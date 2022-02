Christian Eriksen: ‘The doctors said ‘you have a defibrillator, but nothing else has changed’

Christian Eriksen thinks he will need a few more weeks before he can play his first game for Brentford. The 29-year-old Dane, who was struck by cardiac arrest at the European Championships last year, feels top fit. “The doctors have said, ‘You have a defibrillator, but nothing else has changed.”