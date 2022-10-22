Pascal Jansen about the disappearance of artificial grass: ‘I am very happy, was on the table’

AZ coach Pascal Jansen is ‘very happy’ that synthetic turf fields seem to be disappearing from the Eredivisie. ,,I was on the table yesterday. It is a good thing for Dutch football as a whole,” said the coach in the run-up to Sunday’s game with Excelsior, which will be played on artificial grass.