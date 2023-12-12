Crank firing | The police suspect: a 16-year-old grabbed a gun and shot in the middle of the candy section of Tennis Palace

The victim was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Police suspects two young men in Monday's shooting incident in Helsinki's Kamppi near the Tennispalatsi candy shelf.

A 16-year-old is suspected of attempted murder and a 19-year-old man is suspected of a drug offence.

The person who was shot was wearing a bulletproof vest. He was hit but not injured thanks to the bulletproof vest.

Crime Commissioner Ritva Elomaa The Helsinki police say that the investigation has not yet been properly launched and the suspects have not been questioned.

