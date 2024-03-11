Football | Scandal in Cameroon – the ages of 62 top players have been lied to

Cameroonian football is reeling from one scandal after another.

of Cameroon as many as 62 players have been suspended from the football league because their ages have been lied to. Some players' ages have been cheated for more than a decade.

The matter is reported by several media, such as Pulse Sports and Expressen.

According to the Cameroon Football Association, the suspended players will not play in the playoffs of the Cameroon Elite One League. The Football Association is tagged as shelved players with the mention of dual identity.

One of the shelved players is Wilfried Nathan Douala, who was said to be the youngest player in the league and was part of Cameroon's team that played in the African Championship. Douala's age was reported to be 17 years.

Already in the African championship tournament, doubts arose about Douala's age. He did not play a single match in the tournament.

of Cameroon football is quite scandalous, as only last Saturday it was announced that 31 players from the country's second league level had been suspended for the same reason. They are not allowed to participate in their teams' promotion qualifiers.

Eyes are also on the president of the Cameroon Football Association, a former star striker Samuel Eto'on. There are also suspicions of match-fixing in the country, and Eto'o is also suspected of inappropriate behavior.