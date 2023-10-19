Governor Gavin Newsom will start next Monday a week trip to China, where you will tour the country and meet with national, subnational and business partners to advance climate action, promote economic development and tourism, and encourage cultural exchange between countries to actively combat xenophobia. Their message will be: the fate of the world depends on climate action in California and China.

This visit occurs before the crucial APEC Summit in San Francisco in November and builds on a long history of collaboration between California and China, with a strong bilateral foundation. The trip promotes California’s commitment to competition, innovation and inclusion, a statement from the governor said.

“Our economies, the second and fifth largest in the world, are intertwined and have been since the earliest days of our existence as a state. The ties between our people are long-lasting and enduring. Today, a significant percentage of Californians can trace their roots to China and we are proud to be home to the largest group of Chinese Americans: 32% of Chinese immigrants in the United States live in California. “California seeks healthy economic competition with China, especially as we work together to transition to low-carbon economies,” Newsom said.

He added that “California and China hold the key to solving the climate crisis. As two of the world’s largest economies, our partnership is essential to deliver climate action to benefit our communities and beyond. “Our work together over decades demonstrates what we can achieve together: cleaning the air, accelerating the transition to electric vehicles, protecting people from extreme weather events, and conserving lands and oceans.”

Governor Gavin Newsom will meet with national and business partners. Photo: California Government

The 6 stages of the California governor’s trip

The seven-day trip includes stops in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai, as well as Jiangsu province. In his first activity, the governor will participate in a talk with leaders from the University of Hong Kong.

The University of Hong Kong is a prestigious institution of higher education that, like the university system University of California, plays an important role in advancing research, promoting innovation and policy formulation. The conversation will focus on joint efforts to combat climate change while fostering strong economic growth.

Subsequently, in Guangdong province, Newsom to meet with regional leaders and businesses that have transformed industrial cities into important centers for electric vehicles and electric public transport. In 2018, Shenzhen, a city of 13,000,000 people, became the first in the world to transition to an all-electric bus fleet, with 16,000 buses and 40,000 charging stations. The California delegation will focus on how China accelerated and incentivized this transition and developed the infrastructure to support all-electric fleets.

In China’s capital, Beijing, Governor Newsom will meet with several high-level national and local officials, and will sign additional Memorandums of Understanding to advance climate collaboration. Topics ranging from methane and the transition to clean energy to economic growth and the fight against the climate crisis, strengthening cultural ties and combating xenophobia will also be addressed. While in Beijing, the governor will also tour the Great Wall, meet with U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns and U.S. Embassy staff, and meet with leaders of five Chinese provinces and other stakeholders who They represent almost a quarter of China’s population.

When in China, Governor Newsom will visit an offshore wind facility in Jiangsu province to learn about the efforts used by the government and companies that have turned China into the largest generator of wind energy in the world. California has set ambitious offshore wind capacity goals of 2-5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and 25 GW by 2045.

During his stay in Jiangsu, the governor will also visit a wetland reserve to discuss how to protect biodiversity and the environment. As Chinese communities face more severe impacts of climate change, it is more critical than ever that we advance strategies that can protect citizens and communities in both jurisdictions.

The governor will conclude his trip in Shanghai, the important financial and business center, where he will sign the fifth Memorandum of Understanding of the trip with local and subnational leaders. He will also tour Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory, which in September announced it produced 2 million electric vehicles, becoming the most productive electric vehicle factory in the world.