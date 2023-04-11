Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Football | Russian football legend left his country – "I'm afraid"

April 11, 2023
Football | Russian football legend left his country – “I’m afraid”

Russian football’s all-time top scorer Aleksandr Kerzhakov moved out of Russia because of the war, but he does not directly criticize President Vladimir Putin.

Russian one of the best soccer players of all time Alexander Kerzhakov has left Russia. The reason is Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Norwegian VG says that Keržakov has been living in the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus since last fall.

“The situation was very difficult for me and my wife. I’m afraid. I didn’t think anything like this could happen,” Kerzhakov says of the Russian journalist Nobel Arustamjani On the YouTube channel.

“When I was asked in interviews about my biggest wish, I answered ‘that there would be no war’. I cannot understand that something like this could happen in a modern and developing society.”

However, Kerzhakov denies that he or his family condemned his country. He also does not speak directly about the Russian president About Vladimir Putin and his administration and does not directly answer what is wrong with today’s Russia.

Kerzhakov’s the move from the country has not gone unnoticed by Russian politicians. For example, the representative of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia and the chairman of the Russian Curling Association Dmitri Svishchevin according to Kerzhakov, hearing about his departure is strange, although he has the right to do so.

“Everything he has now, he got from Russia. He must understand this very well. As a Russian citizen, you must be aware that in addition to rights, there are also responsibilities,” Svishchev says Govorit Moskva on the site.

In Svishchev’s opinion, however, there is no reason to regard Kerzhakov as a “foreign agent”, as journalists and politicians critical of Putin are called.

Also a representative of Putin’s United Russia party and a former Olympic champion in figure skating Svetlana Zyurova criticized Keržakov.

“I didn’t expect this from Keržakov. He seemed to me to be a supporter of Russia.”

Kerzhakov played in Zenit St. Petersburg, Sevilla and Dinamo Moscow in his career. He is the Russian top scorer of all time. Kerzhakov scored 233 goals in competitive matches in his career. He is also the Russian national team’s top scorer with 30 goals.

After his playing career, Keržakov has worked as a coach. The last one was this spring in Polemidion, Karmioti, Cyprus, but it only lasted about two months. During that time, the team played six matches, of which they won one.

