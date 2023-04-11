His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative of the State to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, headed the UAE delegation participating in the extraordinary meeting of the open-ended executive committee at the level of permanent representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, in order to take a unified Islamic position regarding the continuation of the attacks. The continuous Israeli attack on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Organization.

In his speech, His Excellency affirmed that the UAE strongly condemned the Israeli police forces’ storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting worshipers and arresting a number of them, stressing the need to provide full protection to Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to stop dangerous and provocative violations in it.

His Excellency pointed out the importance of respecting the role of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for sanctities and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation, and not to prejudice the authority and powers of managing the endowments of Jerusalem and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

His Excellency also affirmed that the UAE rejects all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions and threaten further escalation in the region.

In his speech, His Excellency indicated that the UAE supports all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East on the basis of the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative. Creating an appropriate environment that allows for a return to serious negotiations leading to the achievement of a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

For his part, His Excellency Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, renewed during the meeting the organization’s rejection and its strong condemnation of all policies and measures aimed at obliterating the identity of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, stressing that it is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory and the capital of the State of Palestine, and that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in its entirety is a place Pure worship for Muslims only.

His Excellency warned against any attempt to change the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that it would lead to fueling violence and tension and destabilizing security and stability in the region.

His Excellency stressed that all Israeli decisions and policies aimed at changing the geographical and demographic status of the city and affecting the historical and legal status of its holy places have no legal basis and are considered null and void under international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.