The controversial English referee David Coote has lost his job as a football referee. As the responsible organization PGMOL announced, the contract with the 42-year-old has been terminated with immediate effect. This was the Professional Game Match Officials Limited’s response to the results of an investigation into Coote. It found that his actions constituted a serious breach of the terms of his contract. His position is therefore “considered untenable”. The decision could be appealed. Coote had previously been suspended. The background is, among other things, a video in which he is said to have made contemptuous comments about former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp. Another video also circulated in which a man can be seen snorting a white powder. The man’s identity has not been clarified. According to the newspaper’s report Sun According to him, the video was made during the European Football Championship in Germany. Coote worked in the team of referees for the video evidence at the European Championships. Among other things, he worked as an assistant to the video assistant referee during Germany’s round of 16 against Denmark.