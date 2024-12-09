The real estate market in Aragon remains dynamic. The latest data from the Notarial Statistical Information Center (CIEN) reflects that the month of October of this year has closed with a increase in purchase and sale operations of 16.4%with a total of 1,750 transactions. A percentage, over the month of October 2023, that is por below the Spanish average, which reflects a rebound of 18.1%.
Despite this increase in home sales, Aragón is not the most active community within the national territory, taking into account the increases in percentage and year-on-year terms.
The Aragonese community is located in the position 10 Within the Spanish autonomies, whose ranking is led by La Rioja with an increase in operations of 70.9%, despite registering 650 sales and purchases.
Castilla-La Mancha (43.3%) also surpasses Aragón, continuing with the percentage increases; Basque Country (26.7%); Asturias (26.6%); Castilla y León (26.4%); Murcia (25.5%); Catalonia (20%), and Madrid and Extremadura (both 18.8%).
Below Aragon would be Andalusia with 16%, Galicia with 15.6%, Valencian Community with 11.9%, although in absolute terms it leads sales exceeding 9,600 units, Cantabria with 8.2% and the Balearic Islands with 6.2%. Only two communities register negative levels. This is the case of the Canary Islands, with a decrease of 2.8% and Navarra with a decrease of 10.6%.
And what happens with the price? In this case, Aragón is in ninth position with a increase of 7.2% year-on-year and 1,209 euros per square meter. The community is located behind La Rioja, which also once again leads the ranking of price increases in percentage and year-on-year terms with an increase of 25.9%.
The price rises more than in Aragon in the autonomies of Castilla-La Mancha with 24.5%, the Balearic Islands with 12.9%, Murcia with 12.3%, Madrid with 11.3%, Cantabria with 9 .7%, Galicia with 9.3% and the Canary Islands with 7.9%. In absolute terms, the highest price is found in the Balearic Islands, which exceeds 3,700 euros per square meter.
The average surface area of the home purchased in Aragón is 124 square meters. And, despite the tendency to buy without financing, the truth is that the number of mortgage loans to acquire an apartment, a number of people have grown in the Aragonese community 31.4%formalizing a total of 829 during the month of October.
#purchase #sale #housing #Aragón #grows
