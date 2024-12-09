The real estate market in Aragon remains dynamic. The latest data from the Notarial Statistical Information Center (CIEN) reflects that the month of October of this year has closed with a increase in purchase and sale operations of 16.4%with a total of 1,750 transactions. A percentage, over the month of October 2023, that is por below the Spanish average, which reflects a rebound of 18.1%.

Despite this increase in home sales, Aragón is not the most active community within the national territory, taking into account the increases in percentage and year-on-year terms.

The Aragonese community is located in the position 10 Within the Spanish autonomies, whose ranking is led by La Rioja with an increase in operations of 70.9%, despite registering 650 sales and purchases.

Castilla-La Mancha (43.3%) also surpasses Aragón, continuing with the percentage increases; Basque Country (26.7%); Asturias (26.6%); Castilla y León (26.4%); Murcia (25.5%); Catalonia (20%), and Madrid and Extremadura (both 18.8%).

Below Aragon would be Andalusia with 16%, Galicia with 15.6%, Valencian Community with 11.9%, although in absolute terms it leads sales exceeding 9,600 units, Cantabria with 8.2% and the Balearic Islands with 6.2%. Only two communities register negative levels. This is the case of the Canary Islands, with a decrease of 2.8% and Navarra with a decrease of 10.6%.

And what happens with the price? In this case, Aragón is in ninth position with a increase of 7.2% year-on-year and 1,209 euros per square meter. The community is located behind La Rioja, which also once again leads the ranking of price increases in percentage and year-on-year terms with an increase of 25.9%.

The price rises more than in Aragon in the autonomies of Castilla-La Mancha with 24.5%, the Balearic Islands with 12.9%, Murcia with 12.3%, Madrid with 11.3%, Cantabria with 9 .7%, Galicia with 9.3% and the Canary Islands with 7.9%. In absolute terms, the highest price is found in the Balearic Islands, which exceeds 3,700 euros per square meter.

The average surface area of ​​the home purchased in Aragón is 124 square meters. And, despite the tendency to buy without financing, the truth is that the number of mortgage loans to acquire an apartment, a number of people have grown in the Aragonese community 31.4%formalizing a total of 829 during the month of October.