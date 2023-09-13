TItalian defender Italy has achieved an important victory in the European Championship qualification, and coach Ralf Rangnick is also on track with Austria. The Italians beat Ukraine 2-1 (2-1) on Tuesday evening and moved past their rivals into second place in Group C. Rangnick and the Austrians remain undefeated in Group F and celebrated an important 3-1 (0-0) win in Sweden.

In the same group, another German coach is well on course towards the 2024 European Championship in Germany: Domenico Tedesco and Belgium continue to lead the group after the 5-0 (2-0) against Estonia, ahead of Rangnick’s Austrians. Spain also achieved an important success with the 6-0 (2-0) win against Cyprus.

But the victory was even more liberating for Italy and the new coach Luciano Spalletti. Davide Frattesi (12th minute/29th) got the Italians on track early on. Former Bundesliga professional Andrij Jarmolenko (42nd) brought the guests closer before the break – but Spalletti still managed his first win as a national coach in the end.

With their goals, Freiburg’s Michael Gregoritsch (53′) and former Bremen player Marko Arnautovic (56’/69’/penalty) ensured Austria’s success in Sweden. This means that Austria, like Belgium, now has 13 points and the European Championship ticket is almost certain. Emil Holm (90th) only scored for Sweden.







The Belgians had no problems with Estonia. Jan Vertonghen (4th), Leandro Trossard (18th), Romelu Lukaku (56th/58th) and Charles De Ketelaere (88th) scored the goals.

The European Championship qualification hasn’t been going so well for the Spaniards so far, who remain second in Group A after the clear win against Cyprus. Gavi (18th), former Dortmund player Mikel Merino (33rd), Joselu (70th), Ferran Torres (73rd/83rd) and Alex Baena (77th) ensured success against the outsiders with their goals.

England wins the Battle of Britain

The English national football team has now won the neighborhood duel with Scotland. Phil Foden, former Dortmund player Jude Bellingham and Bayern newcomer Harry Kane scored the goals in the 116th “Battle of Britain” in Glasgow to make it 3-1 (2-0). Unlucky Harry Maguire scored an own goal.

The game took place to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first international match in football history – albeit slightly late: the first duel between the two teams also took place in Glasgow on November 30, 1872.