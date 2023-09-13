How did you feel about the content of this article?

Kim Jong-un being received this Tuesday (12) at the railway station in the city of Khasan, located in the Russian Far East | Photo: Reproduction/EFE

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia this Tuesday (12) for the long-awaited meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Confirmation of the arrival was made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who also stated that the meeting between Kim and Putin is scheduled to take place in the “next few days”.

Kim Jong-un’s trip marks his first departure from North Korea in more than four years and the exact reason for his visit to Russia has not been officially disclosed. However, information from the American newspaper The New York Times revealed in early September shows that the main agenda of the meeting will be the negotiation of military cooperation between the two countries, focusing on the possibility of North Korea supplying weapons to Russia, which would be used by Putin’s country to reinforce its forces fighting on Ukrainian territory.

The North Korean leader traveled accompanied by senior officials from his regime and the country’s Armed Forces, as reported by North Korea’s state news agency, KCNA. Kim’s arrival took place at the railway station in the city of Khasan, located in the Russian Far East. There, he was received by the chairman of the intergovernmental commission of the Russian Federation and the country’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Alexander Kozlov.

The meeting between Kim and Putin raised concerns from the US government. The Americans say the North Koreans want to acquire advanced technology through the arms deal for use in their satellites and nuclear submarines, as well as food assistance.

On Monday (11), US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that, with the meeting, the US interprets that Putin is “begging for help”. Recently the US also reiterated that North Korea “will pay a price in the international community” if it actually decides to supply weapons to the Russians.

If an agreement is reached, this meeting could transform the relationship between the two countries, which has historically been limited to public displays of cooperation and relatively modest commercial transactions.