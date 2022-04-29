Football Oona Sevenius’ two-goal night knocked out Honga: “I really like my role in HJK”

Hongan’s Emma Immonen had to be helped off the pitch as an injury meant he was unable to finish the game.

HJK – FC Honka 2–1

Helsinki With a young striker from a football club Oona with Sevenius has been a cause for celebration in recent days. Sevenius turned 18 on Thursday and immersed FC Honga in Espoo in the National League match on Friday with two goals.

“Yes, these two goals are more solemn for me,” Sevenius said after the match.

“It almost feels like I’ve been 18 for a while now, when the car has been driven for years. And by the way, I have played so that there are many people on the team. ”

Sevenius has been granted an exemption by car because he is driving from Helsinki to Nurmijärvi’s Rajamäki.

Superbly tuned Sevenius squirmed through their central defense after 26 minutes, increasing the lead to 1 – 0. It was 1 – 0 at the break. Mimmi Nurmela gave a great cross from the middle to the left Silja to Jaatinenwho centered the ball on the back of the field to reach Sevenius.

“The first one was perhaps more of the willpower type. I was the first to get to the ball and push it to the goal, ”Sevenius said.

2 – 1 was the score after the first half. Sevenius scooped up the ball Aino Nurmen between the legs, escaped the attack and fired from outside the penalty area at the end of his ascent with his left foot to the right post.

“I don’t really remember how it came, but I fought that ball for the first time, sticking out the next player and [lauoin] left there in the lower corner. “

Sevenius the goals brought HJK their fourth win of the season. In addition, the club’s early season can accommodate one draw.

Sevenius has three goals and two assists.

“Of course my goal is to score goals, and as an attacker I want to prey on them, but I really like my role in HJK. I also get to be dangerous in ways other than paints, ”Sevenius said.

Sevenius, who made his national league debut at the age of 15, finished three hits in his first season. Last season, 13 goals were scored.

“Goal scoring is always important to the scorer. Hopefully last season’s limit will be broken, ”Sevenius said.

Draft received his only hit as a gift from HJK on Friday night after playing the 200th major league match of his career Essi Sainio dropped the ball down past Mimmi Nurmela.

Noora Juusela reached the ball, shot by the HJK guard Annika from Laiha and placed the extension ball inside through the left post. The finish was for Juusela, 18, the first in the league.

Hongan as a goalkeeper to start Emma Immosen the match ended after HJK’s opening hit. Immonen injured his right leg in a collision with Sevenius so badly that he was carried on a stretcher from the field. The finish line was changed Liisa Tuomi.

“Immonen and I ran into the ball to the fullest. I don’t know what happened to Immonen. I hope nothing really serious, ”Sevenius said of the situation.

In his next match on May 6, Honka will face the Nurmijärvi Football Club at home.

HJK’s the season continues on May 8 with the home game Sevenius’ previous two seasons followed by PK-35 against Vantaa.

“It’s pretty exciting in principle. Anyway, I get excited a lot, so it’s not a surprise in itself, ”Sevenius laughed.

“But of course a great feeling, they are great games where there are great emotions. That’s why this football is being played, but the victory would taste great. ”