FC Barcelona plays this weekend a key game for the future of La Liga. The culés have to win if they want to have a quiet end to the championship, with the objective almost fulfilled, and Mallorca will want the three points to seek salvation and stay in the first division.
where is the FC Barcelona – RCD Majorca? The match will be played at the Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona, with a capacity for 99,354 spectators.
When and what time is FC Barcelona – Mallorca? The match is played on Sunday, May 1 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile.
On which TV channel can I watch FC Barcelona – Mallorca? In Spain, the match can be seen through Movistar LaLiga 1. In Mexico, on Sky HD. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports.
Where I can see ‘online’ the FC Barcelona – Majorca? In Spain, through Movistar+. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on the DIRECTV Sports App and directvsports.com. And in the United States on ESPN+ and ESPN App.
What was the last result between FC Barcelona – Mallorca?
In the first round, Barça won in the field of Mallorca by 0-1.
FC Barcelona
The culés lost any option to fight for La Liga and now they will seek to establish themselves among the top four. The sensations in the last few games are bad, so Xavi will want to turn it around and finish the championship at a high level. For this, he will not be able to count on Pedri, the main casualty, nor with Dest, Umtiti, Nico, Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, Mingueza and Wagué. The doubts will be if Hammered, Ansu Fati and Dani Alves will be available or his annoyances will advise that they do not play.
Majorca
The Balearic side started the season in a great way, but are now two points above the relegation places, so they need to get points to stay in the first division. For this great challenge, Aguirre will not be able to count on Muriqui due to suspension, nor on Galarredta, Greif and Sedlar due to injury.
Barca: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Araujo, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Of Jong; Dembele, Ferran Torres, Aubameyang.
Majorca: Sergio Rico; Maffeo, Raíllo, Valjent, Oliván, Costa; Antonio, Battaglia, Dani Rodríguez, Salva Sevilla; Abdon.
Barca 2-0 Majorca.
