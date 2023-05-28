Football | Messi passed Ronaldo and made history, Ronaldo’s season was a huge disappointment

Soccer star Lionel Messi made history on Saturday in at least two ways. His longtime racing partner Cristiano Ronaldo instead was disappointed once again.

Messi, 35, scored Paris Saint-Germain’s only goal in a 1-1 away draw against Strasbourg. At the same time, PSG’s second consecutive French championship was finally secured.

The goal was Messi’s 16th in this season’s series. There are also 16 assists.

All in all, Messi has now scored a total of 496 goals in Europe’s major leagues, which is one more than Ronaldo, who previously held the top spot.

In addition to beating Ronaldo’s record, Messi also took the top spot in another statistic. The victory in the French league is Messi’s 43rd title of his career. He rose to share first place with his former teammate Dani Alves with.

With Cristiano Ronaldo instead, it was a significantly slower season, and the decision was especially bitter.

Ronaldo, 38, moved to the ranks of Al-Nassr, who held the top spot in the Saudi Arabian league, in the middle of the season, but in the end, there was no trophy left from the season.

Escaping the league title was confirmed in the penultimate round, when Al-Nassr drew 1-1 with Ettifaq. At the same time, Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 3–0 and increased the gap at the top of the league to five points.

Earlier in the season, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr disappointed in the super cup and cup.

Ronaldo scored 14 goals and assisted two in 16 series matches.