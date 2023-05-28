The fastest way to feel happiness, like the first ice cream of summer, is to hear the opening notes of a perfect pop song. For example, It’s a Sinby the Pet Shop Boys. In 2021, a British series with the same title premiered: “It revolves around the drama of AIDS in the late eighties and early nineties. In fact, the song was not even heard in any chapter. But it is true that it has become a kind of anthem ”, admits Neil Tennant (North Shields, United Kingdom, 68 years old).

The London sun, which has finally arrived after making itself begged for months, fills the room where Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe (Blackpool, 63), the members of Pet Shop Boys, receive EL PAÍS with light and heat. They are the headquarters of Warner Music, in the Notting Hill neighborhood. The most successful musical duo in UK history, with over fifty million records sold worldwide, they don’t feel like resting. Just released Smasha remastered compilation of his greatest hits, and Lost, an EP with five songs that were left off the album Super in 2016.

The next Wednesday they will offer their first performance at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. On June 4 they will repeat in the city, and on the 6th and 7th they will be in Madrid. “We have had our ups and downs. But when we got together 40 years ago, we were writing songs. And we still like to do it. We make the songs and records that we feel like doing. It sounds a bit silly, but that’s the truth. And that pushes us to continue; the desire to continue doing new things hasn’t gone away,” explains Tennant. He has always been the group’s spokesperson, the most loquacious and expressive part of a professional couple who have maintained their collaboration and friendship for decades against all odds. “The shirt is by Issey Miyake [diseñador japonés]I bought it twenty years ago”, Neil explains to Chris as they prepare for the interview in which they will talk about Ukraine, Putin, Brexit, contemporary pop music or artificial intelligence.

The set design and costumes of the Pet Shop Boys are part of their success. Erik Weiss

Perhaps in their constant search lies the key to the long-lasting success of the Pet Shop Boys. Two music lovers dance who met by chance in an electronic component store on London’s Kings Road and were able to rescue for Europe a style that was already languishing or was maintained exclusively in New York gay clubs. They combined it with electronic music and pop melodies in search of perfection ―“The perfect pop song is the one you listen to almost without realizing it”, as Tennant says— in which there is elegance, irony and the right dose of intellectual snobbery. But above all, an extraordinary ability to capture the spirit of each decade.

“For me that has always been the main motivation: to capture what is happening in my life, but also in the lives of everyone else, at any given moment. There is always a public conversation on the air that ends up filtering into your songs. Sometimes as a joke, because people are capable of saying ridiculous things, but sometimes as something serious. It is difficult not to be affected by the events and even the attitudes of each era”, explains Tennant.

-And how is the pop that is done now?

“He’s been getting more and more narcissistic. But I think our culture has become more narcissistic. And I find it very uninteresting.

because behind his West End Girlsthe single that catapulted them to fame, hides the inspiration of the choir of voices that populates wasteland, by TS Eliot, the most famous poem of Anglo-Saxon modernism. and trapped in being bored, probably the masterpiece of the group, although it is not one of their most popular songs, hides the spirit and the quote from Zelda Fitzgerald: “She resisted being bored, especially because she was not boring at all.” A story of the end of the party that the arrival of AIDS meant for an entire generation.

Tennant came out in 1994. Lowe has never wanted to discuss his sex life. For many of his followers, however, it is a matter as obvious as it is irrelevant. Both participated in the campaign against Clause 28, the aberrational legislation promoted by the Government of Margaret Thatcher that prohibited local governments and public schools from “promoting homosexuality”, a specter that was only in the heads of British conservatives.

It is a false myth that Chris Lowe is introverted and boring. It happens to him that he doesn’t give his opinions the high value that other stars give theirs. But his irony and his sense of humor are delicious. Every comment in the conversation is followed by a burst of contagious laughter. None of them lavish much on social networks, but they emphatically deny being outsiders to that world. “Usually we go in, upload something that is provocative, and then we block anyone who criticizes it. It is something really pleasant. Without the ability to block, it wouldn’t make any sense,” laughs Lowe.

The Pet Shop Boys recently generated some controversy by ensuring that they would have no qualms about using artificial intelligence as another instrument to compose songs. “The eldest daughter of our manager asked ChatGPT to write lyrics in the style of the Pet Shop Boys. He gave it a title and wrote something that wasn’t very good, but was close. He made me think of those times when you start to write part of a song and find it impossible to finish it. Sometimes for years. What I mean is that artificial intelligence can give you something to work with, it can serve as a tool for you”, Justifies Tennant.

Pet Shop Boy concerts always have a very careful set design. Magda Campagne

Although in their case they have chained together classics that have remained current for more than forty years, the duo assumes that pop is programmed to disappear. “I’m not too concerned. Being ephemeral is part of the nature of pop music. You have to integrate into new things, which are also ephemeral. Like Elton John when he records a duet with Dua Lipa, who in fact ends up giving him a new hit that he wouldn’t have had without her, ”says Tennant. “It is true that now, thanks to social networks, Spotify or YouTube, there are people who end up discovering West End Girls. But we also assume that any new album is not going to be as relevant as it was during the eighties. It is the sign of the times. It is not possible to win back the audiences of forty years ago. It happens to everyone. Also Paul McCartney.”

His new theme, Living in the Past, presents without naming a Putin eager to emulate Stalin. For a year now, the Ukrainian flag has covered the screen when opening the group’s official page, and they are reluctant to contemplate the idea of ​​a negotiation with the Kremlin. “What kind of agreement was reached with Hitler? Evil must be defeated, period. Any pact with Russia would be meaningless, it wouldn’t even have the value of the paper it was written on,” Lowe says.

Active and attentive to his time, Tennant demonstrates an accurate analysis of the reality that surrounds him. “I was always against Brexit. I didn’t see the slightest sense in it. And I think it is largely to blame for the current inflation. I think that within ten or fifteen years we will once again be within the internal market of the European Union. There is a general feeling of disappointment with Brexit across the UK,” he notes. Lowe nods.

The hoods they wore for the Can You Forgive Her video have become a universal symbol of the group.

It’s hard to get them back to their music. They prefer to talk about anything else. Its success lies in the perfect mix of melody, electronic rhythm and originality. Nobody could have imagined, for example, that those silly hoods they wore on their heads for the video of Can You Forgive Her?, Directed by Howard Greenhalgh ―against the advice of the record company, terrified by an idea they considered ridiculous―, they would end up being a symbol of the iconoclastic and creative identity of the couple. That song described the suffering of a man married to a woman, but unable to admit his own sexual orientation. The catchy rhythm with which the song opens, the chorus and a staging so identifiable with the Pet Shop Boys is clear proof that the pop created by this band over the decades has little ephemeral and much classic.

