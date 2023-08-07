Finland’s national team player Robert Taylor scored an own goal as Inter Miami continued its winning streak.

Football is a team game, but sometimes even one player can make an amazing difference. Especially if the player is Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian star, voted the best in the world no less than seven times, played his fourth game in the ranks of the American side Inter Miami the night before Monday, and the amazing scoring pace continued.

Inter Miami is one of the worst teams in the American MLS series, but the pace has been different in the United States and Mexico’s joint League Cup.

The team already won its fourth consecutive victory, and Messi played his fourth game in the United States.

And like previous matches, the net was swinging against FC Dallas as well.

Mess started scoring in the sixth minute. A familiar teammate from Barcelona Jordi Alba found Messi with his familiar backward pass, who fired the ball into the bottom corner already in the sixth minute.

In the previous matches he started, Messi had succeeded in the seventh and eighth minutes.

Dallas wasn’t fazed by the fast start, but already took a 3–1 lead in the 63rd minute.

Inter Miami took the lead two minutes later, but then we saw a dark moment for Finns.

The Finnish national team player who formed an excellent radar pair with Messi in previous matches Robert Taylor tried to cut off Dallas’ dangerous pass in his own penalty area, but unfortunately slid the ball into the bottom corner of his own goal.

Dallas rubbed salt into the wounds by calling the goal “beautiful” on the messaging service X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, Miami did not give up. First, Dallas’ Marco Farfan headed the ball into his own goal from Messi’s free kick in the 80th minute, and five minutes later Messi’s skill was seen again.

Miami received a free kick from near the penalty area, and Messi shot the ball wonderfully into the top corner of the goal, leveling the game at 4–4.

A penalty shootout ensued, the only loser being Dallas Paxton Pomykal. This is how Inter Miami already advanced to the top eight in the tournament.

Messi has scored no less than seven goals in the four matches he has played for Inter Miami. In his opening game, he “only” scored one goal after entering the field in the second half.