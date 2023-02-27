Football | In MLS, we saw a false pass that is difficult to understand

New MLS team St. Louis City started their campaign with a 3-2 away win over Austin FC and got some unexpected help from the hosts’ defense.

Football The American premier league MLS kicked off over the weekend, and the league’s new team, St. Louis City, had a great start to its debut season. However, it needed a little help from the opponent.

St. Louis claimed a 3-2 away victory over Austin FC, but with a quarter of an hour left, the hosts were leading 2-1.

Then the defender Kip Keller presented a false pass that is difficult to grasp. First, Keller went to get the offense going with a carry, but he soon turned back to calm the game down.

Keller drove a few meters towards his own goal and then calmly passed the ball directly to St. Louis standing in the penalty area By Jared Stroud on.

Stroud was grateful for the gift and surely shot the ball into the net in the 78th minute. Keller’s complete pass rush is difficult to explain, as Stroud was standing directly in front of him. Even if Keller looked away at the moment of the pass, Stroud could not have been seen.

Also played in HJK Joao Klauss completed the winning goal for the visitors in the 86th minute.

of Austin FC Leo Vaisänen scored his team’s opening goal just before the break.

He was the first to tell about the events of the match Pallomeri.net.