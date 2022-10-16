Football | HJK’s owner Lyytikäinen: One of the best seasons, results in the pinnacle – a result worth millions

Club owner Olli-Pekka Lyytikäinen estimates that the season is financially the second best in HJK’s history.

Championship HJK, already confirmed earlier, ended its football league season when it lost 0–1 to KuPS on its green. The people from Savo, who reached the silver and won the Finnish Cup, did not spoil the hosts’ celebrations, as the fan base rang out early thanks to “Ollis, Ollis” to the Club’s club owner Olli-Pekka Lyytikainen.

“The big picture is that this is one of the best seasons – a very successful season,” HJK owner Lyytikäinen told STT.

HJK reached Toni Koskelan as the head coach, the third consecutive SM gold and reached the group stage of the Eurocompetition for the second season in a row.

“Getting into the Europa League is an even bigger success. The teams that were knocked down on the way and then met are bigger than us”, Lyytikäinen puntaroi.

Money is also important. In joint-stock companies, figures in euros are key.

“Financially, this is probably the second best in HJK’s history after the Champions League year. Millions,” Lyytikäinen emphasized.

The club’s season has not been all about dancing with roses.

“Of course, the year has been tough, but this year the results are dead”, Lyytikäinen described.

Sunday’s game was also stopped for a couple of minutes, when some of the 6,768 spectators in the fan end caused a disturbance – thick smoke billowed onto the field from the signal fire.

Chairman of the Football Association and owner of KuPS Ari Lahti participated in two roles in the medal ceremonies, which were also delayed due to running onto the field.

“The season has been successful, exciting until the end. It’s great that the Finnish teams have succeeded on the European courts”, Lahti emphasized.

“Perhaps it’s a little disappointing that the public didn’t really find the galleries in the summer,” added Lahti.