Seventy lots including exclusive cars, motorcycles, accessories and objects of various types but strictly linked to the world of engines. The appointment is set for Saturday 2 September from Right Auctions through “Modena meets Misano”, an event whose proceeds will be donated in part to scientific research for neuromuscular, neurodegenerative and cerebrovascular diseases of the “Dino Ferrari Center“.

Berlusconi’s Maserati

Among the cars on sale there will also be the 400 HP Maserati Quattroporte V8 – now belonging to a private collector – donated in 2004 as a representative car by Luca Cordero di Montezemolo to the then Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Bread for the teeth also for two-wheel enthusiasts, such as the Honda X8R scooter donated and autographed by Valentino Rossi to Bernardi’s Moto da Competizione Museum and a motorcycle by Luca Marini, as well as overalls, helmets and gloves of other famous riders such as Marco Melandri, Loris Capirossi and Andrea Dovizioso; and for the vintage motorcycles a Rudge from Scuderia Ferrari.

Even the autographed tracksuit by Antonio Giovinazzi

A particular look also at the pieces entirely donated to the ETS “Centro Dino Ferrari” Association, including the original and autographed overalls by Antonio Giovinazzi, a driver who was recently among the winners of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans motor race. The proceeds from the auction will contribute in a concrete way to the purchase of a new cutting-edge electron microscope, which makes it possible to study the complex internal structures of cells, using an electron beam that passes through them and is able to magnify them up to 100 thousand times. This new equipment will make it possible to analyze the tissues of patients suffering from serious genetic diseases, providing crucial information to scientific research, so as to be able to guarantee a more accurate and early diagnosis, which is fundamental for their lives, in an increasingly rapid time.