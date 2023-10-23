What has happened in the last few hours

These are the main news at 10:30 p.m. this Sunday on the war between Israel and Hamas:

The aid convoy passes through the Egyptian side of the border with Gaza as witnesses claim to have heard an explosion in the area. Sources from the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees say that the trucks have not yet entered Gaza. Shortly after the convoy entered the crossing, according to witnesses, an explosion and the sound of ambulances were heard in the vicinity on the Egyptian side. The cause and exact location of the explosion are unclear at the moment.

Several Egyptian guards injured by an “accidental” Israeli shot at an Egyptian border post. The Israeli army has acknowledged that one of its tanks mistakenly fired at an Egyptian military post on the border with Gaza. The shot slightly injured several Egyptian border guards who were hit by fragments of the projectile, according to the Egyptian army spokesman.

Sánchez asks Netanyahu for a ceasefire “so that humanitarian aid reaches the population of Gaza.” The acting President of the Government has spoken with the Israeli Prime Minister and has asked for a ceasefire so that “humanitarian aid reaches the population of Gaza in a sufficient and sustained manner,” explains Sánchez. “I have also reiterated my solidarity with the families of the victims.”

Biden holds a telephone meeting with his Western allies on the conflict between Israel and Gaza. The president of the United States has held a telephone meeting with the leaders of Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militia Hamas.

Netanyahu warns Hezbollah not to enter war against Hamas. The Israeli prime minister has been on a visit to the Israeli special forces stationed near the Lebanese border. There he has warned Hezbollah, the Shiite Islamist group that controls much of southern Lebanon, about potential large-scale intervention in Israel. Israeli forces and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire on the border for more than a week.

4,741 dead and 15,898 injured in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. 4,741 people have been killed and another 15,898 injured in Gaza since the start of Israeli attacks 14 days ago. These are the figures from the Gazan Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas.