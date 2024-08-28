Footballer Juan Manuel Izquierdo passed away at the age of 27 after spending five days in the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo, Brazil. The shock of his passing generated a wave of reactions from various sports figures.

The defender of the Nacional club remained hospitalized since Thursday, August 22, when he collapsed during a Copa Libertadores match. The Uruguayan issuffered a cardiac arrhythmia who had to be treated urgently by the match’s medical team and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Juan Manuel Izquierdo Photo:Capture: social networks. Share

Football figures react and send messages after the death of Juan Izquierdo

The news shocked the football world and several people sent heartfelt messages of condolence after his death. The board of directors of Nacional spoke out and announced: “It is with deepest pain and shock in our hearts that Club Nacional de Football announces the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo.”

It is with deepest pain and shock in our hearts that Club Nacional de Football announces the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo. We express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is in mourning for… pic.twitter.com/mYU28mqw6m — National (@National) August 28, 2024

The South American Football Confederation joined the chain of reactions and stated: “Conmebol deeply regrets the departure of Juan Izquierdo, a footballer from Nacional de Uruguay. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP.”

CONMEBOL deeply regrets the departure of Juan Izquierdo, a footballer from Nacional de Uruguay. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Yeuu3SGf4a — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) August 28, 2024

Via Instagram, Colombian Richard Ríos, who plays for Palmeiras, regretted the death And, with a photo, he said goodbye to Izquierdo: “Lots of strength to his family in this difficult time.”

This was the message Photo:Instagram: @richardríos Share

The Colombian Football Federation extended its condolences in another message: “We regret the death of the player Juan Izquierdo, from Nacional, Montevideo. The FCF extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and club colleagues.”

The Colombian Football Federation regrets the death of player Juan Izquierdo de @National from Montevideo. The FCF extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and club colleagues. RIP 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ilbnjiTaxf — FCF (@FCF_Oficial) August 28, 2024

In addition, the team with which he played his last match, São Paulo FC, expressed their condolences and sadness: “We are living days of prayer, unity and hope, and today we are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Juan Izquierdo, a Nacional athlete. Our deepest condolences to family, friends, coworkers, Nacional fans and all the Uruguayan people in this time of pain. A sad day for football.”

We live days of prayer, unity and hope, and today we are in deep sadness with the news of the death of Juan Izquierdo, athlete @National. Our condolences to family, friends, co-workers, National Tourists and everyone in Uruguay at this time of… pic.twitter.com/DMC9aHAvmU — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 28, 2024

His compatriot Luis Suarez, who is at Inter Miami, wrote: “Pain, sadness, difficult to explain. May you rest in peace and much strength to your family.”

Message of condolences. Photo:Instagram: @luissuarez Share

Through social network X, the Uruguayan Football Association He said goodbye to the 27-year-old athlete: “We regret with deep pain and sadness the death of the Nacional footballer, Juan Izquierdo. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in this very difficult moment.”

We regret with deep pain and sadness the death of the footballer @NationalJuan Izquierdo. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. RIP pic.twitter.com/N7Xmx1XBvk — AUF (@AUFOficial) August 28, 2024

“River Plate deeply regrets the death of Juan Izquierdo. The Club supports his loved ones and the entire Nacional family in this sad moment,” the Argentine team said.

