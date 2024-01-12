Basketball | Lauri Markkanen's coach got to admire the Uno trophy: “Is this your name?”

The merit received by the Finnish key player is listed in his company.

Hongikon the youth club's sportsmen's nursery Lauri Markkanen The selection for athlete of the year in Finland attracted a lot of attention on Thursday at the player's workplace in Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz's social media channels were a big fan of the Finn's merit. In the X service, Jazz reported the event and said that Markkanen's choice was historic.

“For the first time, a basketball player was chosen as Athlete of the Year in Finland.”

In the same message, Jazz also notes a “fun fact” about the Sports Gala tradition.

“Every year, the previous winner of the award gives his successor a handwritten message with the award,” the publication said.

A video was also posted on Jazz's X account in which Markkanen presents the Uno trophy to the team's head coach For Will Hardy. The award seemed to impress the coach.

“Is your name on it? Wow, cool,” Hardy gushed.

A smiling Markkanen got excited to joke about Uno's appearance and pretended to do bicep curls with it.

Markkanen's award was also noticed by the Salt Lake Tribune's sports editor Andy Larsenwho notes that the Athlete of the Year award “seems to be a big deal in Finland.”

The Jazz didn't play last night.