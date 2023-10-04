Wednesday, October 4, 2023
October 4, 2023
Football | Fifa also accepts Russia for tournaments under the age of 17 – the team’s name will be filed

Fifa made the same decision about Russia as UEFA.

International The football federation (FIFA) announced on Wednesday that it will allow Russia to participate in under-17 tournaments. The European Football Association (Uefa) made a similar decision last week.

Fifa states in its announcement that the condition is that the Russian national teams play under the name “Russian Football Federation” and without the country’s flag, national anthem and national team shirt. Teams must play in neutral colored jerseys.

Russia has been banned from international football since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Uefa justified its decision last week by saying that children should not be punished for events that adults are responsible for.

The Football Federation of Ukraine has already asked UEFA to reconsider its decision and stated that it will not play in tournaments in which Russian teams participate.

Finland, England, Sweden and Denmark have announced that they will not play against Russia despite UEFA’s decision.

