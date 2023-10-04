The Russian Armed Forces (AF) have restored full control over the islands at the mouth of the Dnieper and at the exit to the Dnieper Bay in the Kherson region. This was announced by the commanders of the units of the coastal defense brigade of the Dnepr group of troops on Wednesday, October 4.

“Our islands are controlled absolutely everything, if we take it from the point of view of visual control,” he said “RIA News” platoon commander with call sign Kursk.

He added that the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) do not give up their daily attempts to break through to these islands, and through them to the left bank of the Dnieper.

“This is not only about a massive offensive, it is about sending out sabotage and reconnaissance groups and special operations forces, conducting electronic reconnaissance. [Противник] tries with all his might to probe the weak points in order to hit there with the main forces,” the fighter explained.

The deputy platoon commander with the call sign Behemoth, in turn, noted that the Russian military in the area is closely monitoring the area around the clock.

“There is less equipment and everything else, very good audibility, the boat can be heard from afar, especially at night,” said Behemoth.

According to him, when Ukrainian Armed Forces militants detect their presence, the Russian military immediately transmits data about their movements to the observation post. There, the coordinates of the location of enemy watercraft are recorded, after which artillery or attack drones hit the enemy.

On the same day, the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said that Ukrainian militants were increasing the grouping of troops and equipment in the region for possible attempts to cross the Dnieper and move to its left bank. He clarified that the Russian side is aware of the enemy’s actions and is destroying all groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that are trying to land on numerous islands in the river.

At the end of September, Saldo noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempt to attack the region was doomed to failure.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

