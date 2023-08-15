Dominic Wolf, renowned German ‘influencer’, uploaded a video to his social networks in which he assured that he will no longer wear the Colombian National Team shirtafter an express request from the Colombian Football Federation.

Wolf, who is popular for his appreciation of Colombia and producing videos related to the national culture, told EL TIEMPO that the National Team shirt was his first connection with the country and therefore, feel “sad, disappointed and even threatened” for the statement.

And now, also in conversation with this newspaper, a spokesman for the Colombian Football Federation responded to the matter, confirmed the sending of the statement, Wolf’s written response, and the details surrounding his request.

The Colombian Federation reacts to Wolf’s video

Colombia male and female teams Photo: Cristian Álvarez and Efe

“From today, unfortunately, I will no longer wear the Colombian National Team shirt”was the first thing Wolf said in his video on Monday, citing the FCF statement.

“Apparently, according to Colombian law, I don’t have the right to wear their shirt,” Wolf said in a video in which he remarks that he has worked hard on his audiovisual productions and in which he assures that his only objective has been to leave the name from Colombia on high.

However, The statement from the Colombian Football Federation, to which Wolf alludes, does not emphasize that he cannot wear the shirt as another fan. The subject of the controversy, assures the entity, is that he appears with the clothing of the Selection, encouraging commercial activities of companies and / or brands to which the ‘influencer’ advertises.

“In our opinion, an illegitimate use of the distinctive signs of the FCF is being made under the terms of Decision 486 of 2000, since the use of the official clothing and shirt of the Colombian National Team has not been consented or authorized. by the FCF”, reads the letter signed by Andrés Tamayo, general secretary of the FCF.

“The problem is that the ‘influencer’, with the Colombian shirt, advertises for brands that are not sponsors of the Colombian National Team. And the worst thing is that they are brands that are in direct competition with the team’s official sponsors”, they maintain from the FCF in a chat with this newspaper, attaching images of some brands of beer and other products that the ‘influencer’ has advertised.

The FCF statement to Wolf.

Wolf’s letter to the Colombian Football Federation

Dominic Wolf, also known as ‘the Colombian German’. Photo: Instagram @dominiccolombia

Wolf assured this Monday, in his complaint, that he will stop wearing the shirt to “avoid legal problems.”

On Friday, August 12, in a letter addressed to the Federation, he stated: “At no time did I want to cause any damage to its sponsorsI always respectfully and cordially show how beautiful our Colombia is, based on a healthy humor I give a grain of joy to all Colombians”.

The case is already in the knowledge of the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce.

