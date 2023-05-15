Dhe FC Barcelona has been crowned Spanish football champion for the 27th time. The Catalans won their first LaLiga title since 2019 with a 4-2 (3-0) win in the Barcelona derby at Espanyol on Sunday night.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski (11th/40th) with his number 20 and 21 goals of the season, Alejandro Balde (20th) and Jules Kounde (53rd) scored the goals for the new champion with German international goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Javier Puado (73′) and Joselu (90’+2′) scored for Espanyol.

With four games to go before the end of the season, Barca are 14 points ahead of arch-rivals and record champions Real Madrid, who beat Getafe FC 1-0 (0-0) on Saturday. When the last title was won four years ago, seven-time world footballer Lionel Messi was still the leader in Barca’s ranks.

The championship success is also the first major triumph for Barca icon Xavi (43), who has been the Catalans’ head coach since November 2021. In the cup semifinals he failed with Barca because of the eventual winner Real.