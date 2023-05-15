The blaugrana pass to Cornellà for 4-2 with Lewa, Balde and Kounde. Xavi’s first Spanish championship as a coach

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Mercilessly to triumph. And with great final tension. Barcelona needed to win to celebrate their 27th Liga, and they did: 4-2 in Cornellá at Espanyol with braces from Pichichi Lewandowski and goals from full-backs Balde and Kounde in a derby that leaves the two teams separated by 54 points, a record in this century, with the “pericos” in full relegation zone, -4 from safety. Barcelona decided to celebrate the title with a large circle in midfield, subjected to boos from the stands and then abruptly interrupted by the invasion of the Ultras of Espanyol, annoyed by what they consider an affront.

Iron defense — Espanyol have conceded 16 goals in 7 games since Luis Garcia has been on the bench, Barcelona 13 in this entire Liga built on tremendous solidity in defence, with 25 games without conceding a goal. With 4 days to go, Barça are 14 points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid. The previous title of the blaugrana had arrived in 2019, then two successes of the Blancos and one of Atletico. For Xavi the first great title as a coach, after the Spanish Super Cup won in January. For the very small Barça in Europe and in the eye of the storm for the “Caso Negreira” a fundamental breath of fresh air. See also The possible alignment of Atlético de Madrid to face Mallorca in LaLiga

The holders — In Cornellá incandescent atmosphere, derby air and Espanyol decided not to play the role of the sacrificial victim. But on the pitch, the difference is clear. Xavi chose what became his starting line-up during the season: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi; Lewandowski. And so, after an initial mistake by Pedri in the 20th minute, Barça were already 2-0 ahead. Alejandro Balde was a great protagonist: in the 11th minute he went away to Oscar Gil and served Pichichi Lewandowski with the first goal of the evening and in the 20th minute he scored his first goal in the Spanish league, scoring the dazed Oscar Gil again at the far post on a great invitation from Pedri.

Pichichi Lewa — The 3-0 in the 40th minute: great cross by Raphinha from the right and left-handed touch by Lewandowski lurking at the far post. For the Pole 21 goals, pichichi consolidated with a 4-point lead over Benzema. Lewandowski has scored nearly 33% of Barcelona’s league goals. Then the usual miracle by Ter Stegen on a close shot by the former culé Braithwaite and the interval. During the break, Luis Garcia changed two men and the system of play, but not the progress of the match: in the 53rd minute, a great ball from De Jong caught Kounde at the far post, sleep by Puado, who had just entered, and a header for the 4 -0. Also for the French first goal in this Liga. See also Italy rescued from the World Cup, Fifa folds to Iran in order not to send us

Goals and Koleosho — The two players who entered the break, Calero and Puado, packed up Espanyol’s goal in the 73rd minute, with a perfect long ball and a precise lob. The referee canceled due to a non-existent offside, correction of the Var and 4-1: just the 12th goal conceded by Ter Stegen in this Liga, after 34 days. And in the 84th minute space also for our Luca Koleosho, the 18-year-old boy born in the USA to parents of Nigerian, Canadian and Italian origin who recently made his successful debut in the Under 19 team. Luca’s third presence in this Liga after the two remedied in the first two days, in August. And in added time Joselu’s 4-2 from a corner action.

May 14th – 11.10pm

