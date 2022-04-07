Football Everton’s pain increased as Burnley cut his losing streak at its expense

With the loss of a guest, Everton slipped one step closer to falling.

Football In the English Premier League, Burnley took a 3-2 win over Everton on their home lawn in a late night match. The hosts took the lead in the early stages of the encounter, when Nathan Collins scored his first goal in the club.

However, the situation already turned for the worse in the first half of the match when Richarlison succeeded twice in the penalty shootout. He first cleared the accounts six minutes after Collins hit. Richarlison escorted Everton to the 2-1 lead about 23 minutes later.

Jay Rodriguez leveled the score after less than ten minutes had been played in the second half. In the tie, however, it was possible to get excited for another half hour for Burnley Maxwel Cornet scored with five minutes left in the game.

The home win broke Burnley’s five-win match pipe. After a draw against Crystal Palace, Burnley had lost their previous four matches without scoring a goal.

Burnley is ranked 18th in the league table with a total of 24 points. Everton, on the other hand, is higher than the team with 25 points.

Everton have won seven of their league matches this season, while Burnley only grabbed their fourth win. Both clubs have 29 matches behind them.