CDMX.- On Sunday, April 10, the popular consultation for the Revocation of the Mandate will be held throughout Mexico by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., when the polls will be closed according to the planning of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The body in charge of enforcing democracy in the country has very well defined the times in which citizens will be able to attend to cast their vote, althoughthere is a possibility that these will change.

The panorama facing the democratic exercise does not seem to have many variants, because regardless of the result, an essential requirement must be met for the people’s decision to be valid: that at least 40 percent of the citizens registered in the Name List.

As indicated by the regulations imposed in the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, it is important that all the people on the Nominal List have the right to participate in the Revocation of the Mandate, but what happens if all the Mexicans who are on the list vote before to close the box?

little variable hours

The only way for the voting centers to close before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, is for all the people registered on the corresponding Nominal List to exercise their right to vote..

This was reported by the INE in Article 64, page 16 of the “2022 Mandate Revocation Operational Manual, on Electoral Organization” published on the website: https://repositoriodocumental.ine.mx/xmlui/bitstream/handle/ 123456789/129567/INE-COTSPEL2021-2022-004-2022-manual.pdf.

In said document, the body in charge of organizing the Revocation of the Mandate details all the points to be considered in the popular consultation that could represent a before and after in the history of the Mexican Republic.