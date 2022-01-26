Football Eric Bailly’s special penalty kick shattered Côte d’Ivoire’s dream of the semi-finals

Egypt will advance to the semi-finals of the African Championship and face Morocco.

Football The two big championship favorites in the African championship tournament, Ivory Coast and Egypt, faced in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The match was extended to a penalty shootout, as no goals were seen during regular time and extra time.

The defender of Côte d’Ivoire and Manchester United proved decisive in the penalty shootout Eric Baillyn special company. Bailly fired almost without a momentum after a small jump with a rather light chip by the Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal blocked the top corner, from which the ball bounced back to the field.

The Guardian already had time to compare the shots with Bailly’s companion Bruno Fernandesin penalty kicks – the only difference is that Bailly failed.

All the other shooters succeeded in scoring easily. Egypt’s decisive goal was scored by Liverpool striker as the fifth player Mohamed Salah.

Bailly played an excellent match except for the penalty kick. Both teams had goal scores, but weak attacks were also seen in the offensive third.

Salah, the biggest star player on the field, was still not in a prominent role, as was not the case in previous tournament matches.

Egypt have scored just two goals in the tournament.

Egypt will face Morocco in their semi-finals on Sunday. The other confirmed semi-finalists are Gambia-Cameroon and Burkina Faso-Tunisia. The winner of Wednesday night’s match in Mali-Equatorial Guinea will face Senegal.