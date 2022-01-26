Tate Multimedia has published a trailer for to announce the new Kao the Kangaroo, that is the new chapter of the historical series starring a nice marsupial. The game will launch in the summer of 2022 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Like the previous chapters and as clearly visible from the video, it will be a platform 3D, apparently very classic, in which we will guide Kao in search of his sister. Ours will also have to solve the mystery of the missing father. To succeed he will have to travel around the world to confront famous combat masters, as well as countless enemies, collecting many coins along the way.

In the movie we can see Kao initially facing some crabs, then other enemies in the various levels, between platform phases and very different biomes. In short, you see a lot of gameplay, which never hurts, including what appears to be a big gorilla boss.

Kao the Kangaroo is not very well known in our area, but he is very loved in Poland, his homeland. The first episode was released in 2000 for Sega Dreamcast and PC, then the series was ferried on PS2, Xbox, PC and GameCube with Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2, then two minor titles were released, one for PSP, called Kao Challengers, and one for PC called Kao the Kangaroo: Mystery of the Volcano. The processing of the new Kao the Kangaroo began in 2019 on the initiative of the community, whose requests were collected by Tate Multimedia, which is taking care of the project.