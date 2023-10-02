TO September 2023they have been sold in Italy 4,992 electric cars out of a total of 136,283 new registrations, representing only the 3.6% of the totaldown from 4.5% in 2022. In January-September 2023, total electric car sales were 46,063this time increasing compared to 36,109 in 2022.
Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS September 2023
Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in the last month, where in the first three places there are the Tesla Model 3the Model Y and the Renault Mégane Electric E-Tech.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Tesla
|Model Y
|803
|2
|Smart
|ForTwo EQ
|412
|3
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|282
|4
|Fiat
|500e
|281
|5
|Cupra
|Born
|203
|6
|Ford
|Mustang Mach-E
|165
|7
|Audi
|Q4 e-tron
|165
|8
|Mercedes
|EQA
|149
|9
|Hyundai
|Kona Electric
|149
|10
|BMW
|iX1
|135
|other
|2,248
|Total Electric (BEV)
|4,992
