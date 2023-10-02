TO September 2023they have been sold in Italy 4,992 electric cars out of a total of 136,283 new registrations, representing only the 3.6% of the totaldown from 4.5% in 2022. In January-September 2023, total electric car sales were 46,063this time increasing compared to 36,109 in 2022.

Best-selling ELECTRIC CARS September 2023

Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in the last month, where in the first three places there are the Tesla Model 3the Model Y and the Renault Mégane Electric E-Tech.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Tesla Model Y 803 2 Smart ForTwo EQ 412 3 Volkswagen ID.3 282 4 Fiat 500e 281 5 Cupra Born 203 6 Ford Mustang Mach-E 165 7 Audi Q4 e-tron 165 8 Mercedes EQA 149 9 Hyundai Kona Electric 149 10 BMW iX1 135 other 2,248 Total Electric (BEV) 4,992 The best-selling electric cars in September 2023

The Tesla Model Y is the best-selling electric car in Italy

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

