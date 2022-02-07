Football Dutch newspaper: Marc Overmars, Ajax’s sports director fired, sent pictures of his genitals to a female colleague

Ajax fired a former player and sports executive Overmars on Sunday who had harassed his female colleagues.

Dutch Ajax has been fired by the sports club Ajax Marc Overmarsillewhich was part of the Ajax constellation during the successful years of the 1990s.

Ajax announced the kicks of Overmars on Sunday night. The reason given was the “cross-border” messages that Overmars had sent to a number of female colleagues over a longer period of time.

Dutch newspaper Het Password said Mondaythat Marc Overmars had harassed a female subordinate and sent inappropriate messages and also a picture of her genitals.

Overmars apologized in the club’s bulletin.

“I am ashamed. Unfortunately, I didn’t realize I had crossed the boundaries, but it was made clear to me in recent days. Suddenly I felt tremendous pressure. I apologize. In my position, such behavior is inappropriate. I see it myself now. I see no choice but to leave Ajax. This also has a big impact on my personal situation. I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone, ”Overmars said in a statement.

Overmars had served as the club’s sports executive since 2012.

I’m following Chairman of the Board Leen Meijaardin “the situation is dramatic for all involved.”

“This is overwhelming for women who have had to experience this kind of behavior. When we hear about this, we act immediately, and together we consider the CEO Edwin van der Sarin and with an outside expert, what would be best to do, ”Meijaard said in a statement.