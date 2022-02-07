by Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday on weak signs of progress in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, which could lead to the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

Last week, oil prices rose for a seventh week on continued concerns about supply disruptions fueled by cold weather in the US and ongoing political turmoil among major world producers.

If US sanctions are lifted, Iran could quickly export millions of barrels of oil and help drive down oil prices.

Brent crude fell 58 cents, or 0.6%, to $92.69 a barrel. The session high of $94 was the highest since October 2014.

US Crude Oil (WTI) fell 99 cents, or 1.3%, to $91.32 after touching $92.73.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden’s administration restored sanctions waivers on Iran to allow for international nuclear cooperation projects as negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal enter the final stretch.

While the sanctions relief will have limited impact on Iran’s economy, markets have seen the move as a sign that both sides are determined to reach an agreement.

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo)

