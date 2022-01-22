Football Crazy match in the Premier League: the plane flew over the field, the players crashed dangerously and the coach got a red card – 36 minutes into the game

Brentford’s Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry crashed each other in the first half, and team coach Thomas Frank looked at the red card after the match. Marcus Forss was given a chance to change things around.

West Londoner At Brentford’s home stadium, things happened on Saturday’s round of the English Premier League football that brought in more than half an hour of extra time.

The match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers was suspended as many as twice during the first half, first due to injury and later due to a plane.

First the hosts Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry collided dangerously looking for twenty minutes. As the game started to slip away for BK, the manager decided to change the tactical approach.

According to preliminary data, the midfielders survived the collision with ticks and did not need the BBC’s British Broadcasting Corporation. match monitoring to be taken to hospital.

Match was suspended shortly after the accident for replay when a flying plane was spotted above the stadium. According to the BBC, the break lasted 16 minutes.

The fourth referee showed an extra time of 19 minutes at the end of the first half. Premier League match monitoring according to the opening half ended in 45 + 27 minutes, which means that the extra time was finally played for almost half an hour.

Wolverhampton took the lead in the early minutes of the second half João Moutinhon by hit, but Ivan Toney leveled the score to 1 – 1 in the 71st minute.

The “Wolves” 2-1 winning goal was born Reuben Nevesin feet in the 78th minute.

Also at the end happened for the guests Adama Traorén The hit was discarded after a video check, offside in 90 + 7 minutes. Brentford Danish pilot Thomas Frank in turn, looked at the red card after the final whistle.

British newspaper The Guardian according to Frank, expressed dissatisfaction with the judging. The eruption was so drastic that the Chief Judge Peter Bankes raised a red card for him.

The second half was whistled at 90 + 9 minutes, giving the match a total of 36 minutes.

Owl striker Marcus Forss was replaced soon after the Neves hit.

Forss had a good try after 26 minutes, coming in on a fine move from the left, but the ball went wide.

The Brentford players spent the break getting a rerun of the team’s tactical organization and regained a solid organization when the game started again.

A plane flying over the stadium interrupted a match between Brentford and Wolverhampton.

