NSo let Gabriel Jesus do it: in the classic against world champions Argentina, of all places, the Arsenal London attacker returns to the pitch after almost a month’s break. Coach Fernando Diniz had a test at the Granja Comary training center on Saturday to see whether Gabriel Jesus was ready again.

A remarkable gap finally opens up in the Brazilian storm. In addition to Neymar, who will probably be out until the end of the season due to his knee injury, Vinicius Junior also has to pass. The attacker, who was substituted in the 2-1 defeat in Barranquilla, is already recovering from his muscle injury with his club Real Madrid.

The injury misery couldn’t come at a worse time for the record world champion. Because should Brazil lose against their arch-rivals in the legendary Maracana on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. local time/Wednesday 1:30 a.m. CET), then, if things go badly, there is a risk of falling out of the World Cup qualification ranks on the sixth matchday of the “Eliminatorias”.

The shine of the offense has faded

And that, although for the first time the first six of the ten nations of the South American association Conmebol will qualify directly for the expanded 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the USA and Canada. The current crisis is primarily due to a negative series that began with a surprising 1-1 draw against former soccer dwarf Venezuela and then continued with two defeats in Uruguay (0-2) and Colombia (1-2).







For the first time in South American World Cup qualifying history, Brazil lost two games in a row. Only thanks to the two opening victories over the bottom of the table, Bolivia (5:1) and Peru (1:0), Brazil is currently staying in the qualifying ranks.

Despite the current crisis in results, the Selecao shouldn’t really be in danger of missing out on World Cup qualification. But what is noticeable is that the team has lost its shine on offense. Neymar may be controversial, but he is also a football entertainer.

This also includes Vinicius Junior due to his speed and determination. In Uruguay (0-2) the two were still on the pitch with Gabriel Jesus in mid-October, but they didn’t really achieve much success. After Vinicius was substituted early on Thursday in Colombia, none of this trio was left on the pitch.







Is the young star ready yet?

A tricky question now arises for the newly crowned Copa Libertadores winner Fernando Diniz. In view of the shortage of strikers, should he now send the 17-year-old Endrick into the emotional and media bath of steel against Messi & Co or would such a responsibility be a bit too big for the young star from Palmeiras, who has already signed with Real Madrid?

Because if the young man from Sao Paulo actually played against Argentina and then scored, a media comparison with Pelé would be inevitable. And with it a huge backpack for the rest of your career. Super talent Endrick is in the Selecao squad for the first time and is therefore the youngest national player since Ronaldo in 1994.

In Barranquilla, Colombia, Endrick made his debut in the final phase, also because Diniz lacked alternatives given the injuries of Neymar, Jesus and Vinicius. “Endrick has huge potential. “He can become a legend in Brazilian football,” Diniz is quoted as saying in the local media, and it should be clear what the coach’s decision is.



Fit enough? National coach Fernando Diniz relies on Gabriel Jesus.

Image: EPA



In general, the current lack of strikers doesn’t even seem to be the Selecao’s biggest problem. Brazil has recently made too many mistakes in defense. Diniz, enormously successful as a club coach, is now under pressure as the Selecao’s interim coach: “I think the team is gradually developing and the results will come,” says he, whose contract runs until mid-2024.

Carlos Ancelotti, who is considered CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues’ preferred coach, is still waiting in the background. However, a third consecutive defeat against Argentina at the Maracana would put Diniz in serious trouble.

Meanwhile, rival Argentina has once again lost a football game after a long time. Of all places, Lionel Messi’s world champions lost 2-0 to Uruguay in Boca Juniors’ legendary “La Bombonera”. And after months of collective football frenzy, ugly background noises also emerged.

A completely overcrowded stadium, many fake tickets and an end to the winning streak caused long faces in Buenos Aires for the first time since the World Cup victory almost a year ago. Argentina also has a lot to lose in the game this Tuesday. Even if it’s just the ease of a world champion.