These rumors and news in the transfer market promise to shake up the football landscape, showing how clubs are planning their future moves and strategies to strengthen their squads. The competition for young and experienced talent intensifies, and fans are waiting for decisions that could change the course of their favorite teams.
Below we leave you the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
“If I can, I will pull the strings for João Neves to go to Manchester City.”
“I would like to see João join City instead of Man United, of course!” said the Portuguese footballer.
For years, AC Milan has been betting on young talent rather than world stars and now, to compete with Giroud, they have chosen Jonathan Davis, Lille forward, as the ideal player. Inform Sports world.
Olivier Giroud has spoken about his contract which expires next June: “I would love to stay in Milan. My contract expires in June and I have not yet spoken to the club about my future.”
“I want to stay, I think I can still help the team. I won’t put any limits on my career,” he told Le JDD.
Leny Yoro is being one of the revelation players of this start of the season in Ligue 1 and from France they assure that Atlético de Madrid is interested in this player. In addition to the interest of the colchoneros, there is also the interest of PSG and Real Madrid. Inform Sports world.
There were rumors that the end of Müller’s career was at an end, well, the Bayern Munich player has come out to tell us that he will continue playing: “I definitely want to play one more year beyond 2024.”
“I still enjoy being on the pitch, I hope it shows,” he told BILD.
In June we will either have a new contract at Bayern Munich or as a free agent at another club.
