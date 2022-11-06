Football | Arsenal’s flying streak continues – Liverpool knocked out Tottenham and Newcastle already rose to third

Arsenal overthrew Chelsea with a goal from defender Gabriel Magalhães.

Arsenal climbed back to the top of the English Premier League when it beat Chelsea 1-0 away from home in the early game of Sunday’s league round. Arsenal have 34 points from 13 games and are two points ahead of Manchester City.

Chelsea, who have gone without a win in their last four league games, is in seventh place, already 13 points behind Arsenal.

Arsenal’s brass defender completed the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute of the game Gabriel Magalhães, who poked home a shot from a corner kick situation. The victory was the 11th of the league season for the Gunners, and the team has only one loss.

Among the top oppositions, Arsenal, along with Chelsea, have knocked down Tottenham and Liverpool, only Manchester United has been able to beat Arsenal. Arsenal, who won their last league title in 2004, have not collected so many points at this stage of the season before in the Premier League.

“It was a challenge to come away against a top team, but we deserved this victory. This is another step for this team, which increases the belief that in a place of pressure and against a tough opponent, the job can be done,” Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta stated the BBC by For BT Sport.

“We met a team that is in a really good mood and that has confidence in itself. The boys gave their all, but the decisive thing remained exhausted. We have to perform better”, thought the Chelsea captain Graham Potter For BT Sport.

The previous ones Manchester United, who played their nine matches unbeaten, fell to the ground when Aston Villa offered their new coach on their home field For Unai Emery the glossy finish was washed. Villa took a 2–0 lead in the first 11 minutes and eventually won 3–1.

United, who played without several of their core players, did not help Cristiano Ronaldo toowho wore the captain’s armband just a few weeks after being lashed out after refusing to go on the field as a substitute.

Newcastle continued their great mood when Southampton were crushed by a 1-4 defeat at home. For Newcastle, the win was the sixth in the last seven games, and the team rose to third in the league.

After the match, it was announced in the media that Southampton, who were in the relegation zone, had given the head coach To Ralph Hasenhüttl fired, but there was no official confirmation of the matter.

Tottenham lost its third place, which lost 1-2 to Liverpool in the evening game at home Mohamed Salah’s after hitting the visitors with two hits in the opening period. Liverpool is now eighth.

On Sunday, Crystal Palace also marched to an away victory, when Michael Olise scored in the last moments of extra time in a 2-1 win over West Ham.