Essay | At the time of the last US election, I hoped for asylum in Finland, now I know I will stay in Texas

“Voting feels more like a long multiple-choice test than participating in the sacred tradition of democracy,” writes Texas professor and journalist Erna Smith.

I don’t have high hopes that someone over there in Finland would remember me, but I still had to remind myself – especially you, Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

I am a retired American journalism professor Erna Smith and I last wrote in November 2020 just before Joe Biden was elected president of the United States.

I considered applying for asylum in Finland. The presidential election was coming up, my country was in turmoil, it was possible that Donald Trump will be re-elected, the future looked bleak. Dear Prime Minister of Finland, thank you for taking my concerns into account in your Twitter reply.

Our president changed and Trump stayed on the sidelines, but I can’t say that things are completely right now.

Native and I grew up in Texas. I retired about six years ago and moved back to Texas.

During these six years, Trump has not been the only reason to consider suddenly leaving my home in Austin. Last September I considered moving to a blue state, for health reasons. The Red Governor of Red Texas Greg Abbott declared that he had won the battle against the coronavirus just as I was dying in the grip of the disease. A hundred people a week were getting infected here in Central Texas as Abbott credited himself with defeating the spread of the disease.

In the meantime, I would like to point out that blue is the color of the Democrats, red is the color of the Republicans – I know that these colors go the other way politically for you.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a campaign rally in Katy in October.

Color has influenced the treatment of the pandemic, at least in states led by MAGA Republicans.

(Anyone need a reminder of what Trump’s hackneyed MAGA refers to? Make America Great Again).

Corona deaths is more in red-bellied states, and it’s due to a lack of information, misinformation, or denial about the coronavirus.

I I got better. We’re still here in Austin.

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion.

Despite the May mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Who wants to live in a state where it’s easier for a deranged 18-year-old to buy a semi-automatic weapon to kill babies than to vote?

“ The voting instructions are 67 pages long.

Next during the week the congressional elections are voted on. I know that some of you Europeans like to follow US politics through the President or other heads of the federal government. Or by considering big questions like “culture wars”.

I will tell you now, though, that from this Texas voter’s point of view, democracy is a practical process made difficult indeed.

In Texas, these November elections are in-person elections at the local, state and federal levels. In addition, they resolve various proposals and hold referendums, the content of which varies from city to city. Voting feels more like a long multiple-choice test than participating in the holy rites of democracy.

The voting instructions are 67 pages long.

By enacting laws that make voting as long-winded, confusing, and stressful a process as possible, our state legislators apparently want to ensure “election integrity.”

“ If this sounds crazy to you, that’s because it really is.

A good example of this is the recent changes in the requirements for postal voting.

If you want to vote by mail in Texas, you absolutely must remember to write your driver’s license whole number or social security number the last four number both on the voting application and on the envelope containing the ballot.

If these numbers are not recorded on the application and the envelope, or are exactly the same as the number recorded in the voter’s voter’s list, the vote will be rejected.

In the party primaries last spring, approximately 23,000 postal votes were not counted because they did not comply with the new requirements. If this sounds crazy to you, that’s because it really is. Even more confusing, however, is that most postal voters are senior citizens who live in rural areas. In other words, they are loyal Republican voters.

Republicans make excellent use of disenfranchisement tactics. But will this postal vote’s meticulous record of envelopes benefit them?

The video shows past presidents and the current president campaigning in the midterm elections:

Second the type of tactical skill is moving the boundaries of voting districts, it is used to great effect by both Republicans and Democrats. With that tactic, you almost certainly get a guarantee that the candidate of your own party will be elected.

In English, this practice is known as gerrymandering (it again refers to the current vice president of the country Elbridge to Gerry). Those who have the power to draw the boundaries of electoral districts place the voters who support their own party in the same electoral district, while the supporters of the rival party are dispersed into several different electoral districts, regardless of geographical location.

“ Your candidate and your cause will probably lose anyway.

I won’t even try to explain further. I’ll just say that when I returned from California to Austin in 2015, I found out that my representative in Congress was no longer a Democrat whose district office is ten minutes from my house. Instead, my representative was a tea party Republican whose district office is located about 350 kilometers north of Austin near a city called Fort Worth. (If you’re not familiar with a tea party republican, you can think of him as some kind of lightweight version of a MAGA republican).

Well, I suppose reading about election practices already feels tiring.

However, you still have the awareness that if you’re not a Republican, at the end of the day, how you vote doesn’t really matter. Your candidate and your cause will probably lose anyway. It doesn’t matter how well you’ve read the 67-page voting instructions or how much you know about the candidates and issues. You are in Texas.

Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to any statewide office in nearly 30 years, and it’s been nearly 50 years since a Democratic candidate last won a presidential election in Texas.

Is it so it’s all just a fight between republicans and democrats? No.

The way I see it, this election is about common humanity and decency.

I’ve been a Democrat all my life, but it’s not really a conscious choice, it’s a lack of a better alternative.

My friends and relatives are Democrats and Republicans but not MAGA Republicans. Sometimes my Republican friends are even more shocked and saddened than I am to see what their political party has become.

“ I often hear that the toxic state of our mainstream politics “doesn’t represent who we really are.”

They don’t see politics as a violent sport, and they don’t see the Democrats as their sworn enemies and the root of all evil in America. Their ideas do not start with public services and end with culture wars in the spirit of “let’s blow up the liberals”.

I have often here and there heard Democrats and non-MAGA Republicans alike say that the toxic state of our mainstream politics “doesn’t represent who we really are.”

To be honest, I’m not too sure what “we really are”. But I damn sure my own vision of Americanness is not the toxic state of our mainstream politics.

For years statewide polls have shown that ordinary Texans’ views on hot-button issues like abortion, gun laws and gender reassignment are far more moderate than those of our state’s elected leaders. This difference is at least partly due to the electoral system, the dominance of two parties and the extremely low turnout in primaries. They select party candidates for statewide elections.

Primary voters in Texas tend to be older and whiter, more conservative and religious than average, and often live in rural areas.

Abortion rights defenders demonstrated in Austin, Texas on May 14.

They really seem to think and feel that they have been taken advantage of, that is, taken advantage of in some wrong way, and then abandoned. They have every right to think so.

It’s just unfortunate that it happens that the more staunchly Trumpian the candidate is, the better chances he has of getting from the primary election to the actual vote.

“ And don’t try to get me talking about the Electoral College in the presidential election.

Only three percent of eligible voters participated in the Texas Republican primary last March. So Texas is a “minority-ruled” state.

I claim that the situation is the same throughout the country.

And don’t even try to get me to talk about the Electoral College in the presidential election. In the past 22 years alone, the United States has had two presidents who received fewer votes than their rivals in the presidential election, but still rose to the highest office in the land. Both – Trump and George W. Bush — were perhaps Republicans in name only.

These things are weighing on my heart as I prepare to walk to my polling place to cast my vote. I know it probably won’t affect the outcome.

So why am I voting?

I have my reasons. Some of my reasons have to do with my paternal grandfather’s father to Charles Smithwho was a slave brought to Texas by a Virginian owner during the Civil War.

More on that on election day.

The continuation of Erna Smith’s article will appear on HS.fi on the election day of the congressional elections, November 8. Translation: Jyri Raivio, production and editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS

Correction 6.11. 9:25 p.m.: Greg Abbott is the governor of Texas, not a senator.