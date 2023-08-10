United States | FBI shoots Biden after threatening man in Utah

The shooting began as agents tried to arrest the man just before the US president’s visit to the state.

of the United States FBI agents shot dead a man in Utah on Wednesday who has repeatedly threatened the president Joe BidenVice President Terrible HarrisMinister of Justice Merrick Garlandex-president Donald Trump’s trial prosecutors and investigators, as well as law enforcement authorities.

The FBI told about the case in a briefing on Wednesday evening US West Coast time.

The threat was shot just before Biden’s visit to Utah. It was the first time Biden has visited the state during his presidency.

the FBI agents were taking a resident of Provo south of Salt Lake City by Craig Robertson sent home an arrest warrant early Wednesday morning, reports news agency Reuters. Broadcasting company the BBC according to Robertson was shot a quarter past six in the morning, four hours before Biden’s plane landed at the National Guard field in Salt Lake City.

The FBI did not release details of the raid that led to Robertson’s death. by ABC News according to which the FBI justified its silence with an internal investigation into the case.

Robertson began threatening Biden and other Democratic politicians on social media last September. FBI agents tried to question him in April, but the suspect chased authorities away from his home.

Robertson posted his latest threat on his Facebook account on Tuesday.

“Heard Biden is coming to Utah,” Robertson wrote, according to ABC News. “I dig out my camouflage and dust off the M24 sniper rifle.”

The White House later announced that Biden had been informed about the incident. Biden is scheduled to wrap up his visit to Utah on Thursday.