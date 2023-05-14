A game for girls? Of course yes. “But we need to start thinking of it as a distinct entity from men’s football. Without making comparisons, because they are not comparable”. The chorus that comes from the Anteo cinema, where the Inter coach Rita Guarino, the Milan goalkeeper Laura Giuliani and the Roma midfielder Manuela Giugliano took part in the debate “A game for girls”, is a precise and concrete message. Password: look to the future and not to the past, because it is true that in 2019 Italy became passionate about the history of the Azzurri during the World Cup, but four years have passed and many things have changed, at a legislative level and beyond . The law on professionalism has arrived, the Serie A championship has chosen a different format, another World Cup is upon us (in Australia and New Zealand, next summer), and the aim, for Manuela and Laura, athletes of the national team , is first of all to entertain people, excite and involve.